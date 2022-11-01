New patrol takes on road hazards, helps with crashes and stranded motorists

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — There's a new patrol in Kent County, and they're here to help. The Safety Service Patrol will help drivers and police keep major roadways safe starting November 1st.

It's an expansion of a program from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Teams of 2 drivers will be on watch Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. helping drivers who've run out of gas or gotten a flat tire, clearing debris, and assisting with crashes and abandoned vehicles.

Roads patrolled are limited as this program gains ground in Kent County:



US-131 from 100th Street to 10 Mile Road,

I-96 from Fruit Ridge Avenue to M-50, and

I-196 from 44th Street to I-96.

"Clearing roadway incidents faster reduces congestion and lessens the potential for secondary crashes," said MDOT Transportation Operations Center Engineer Timothy Schneider. "This is a welcomed benefit for every motorist and first responder on our roadways, and we are pleased to provide this service in the west Michigan area."

The program began in 1994 under private ownership in Detroit. MDOT took it over 5 years later, and continues to expand the fleet.