NEW: Ottawa County's treehouses and yurts are now open to reservations

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Tarzan meets Jane, where you’re able to understand what it's like to live up in a treehouse but have some really nice amenities. The Ottawa Sands Idema Explorers Camp is now open for reservations, and people are already picking out their days.

"This is a really cool spot. This is a hidden gem for us," said Michelle Colace said.

Those gems are these treehouses and yurts.

"I was sending my kids pictures so they can come stay here instead of with us," Colace said.

People might want to jump to grab their spot.

"I think, close to 100 reservations now we've been open for a couple of days, and so they're slowly but surely starting to fill up," Ottawa County Parks Director Jason Shamblin said. "We're excited to provide this opportunity for people to come out and experience Ottawa County and Ottawa County Parks," Shamblin said.

This campground was envisioned three years ago.

"The houses are big. The yurts are really cool and the view of the Coast Guard like the fireworks and the musical fountain will be really easy to see up on the hill," Colace said.

Guests will have their pick of three tree houses and five yurts. All of them have nice amenities like A/C, a small kitchen and a couple of them have a private bathroom.

"So all of the facilities here are developed with a small kitchen sink, a microwave, a dorm fridge and some plates and silverware. So all you need to do is show up with your overnight bag and your toiletries and you can stay," Shamblin said.

For those looking for a more rustic experience, there are several tent sites.

"Those are outfitted with a picnic table and a campfire ring. They also have small electric hookup," Shamblin said.

There's plenty for people to check out once you're all set up.

"We have a 1.6-mile loop around an inland lake here that was a sand mining lake, or this is part of. Over 2000 acres. So people can come and, you know, stay here, and they can go up to P.J. Hoffmaster and hike all the way down to the north pier," Shamblin said.

This upcoming Thursday, people have one more chance to check out these tree houses in yurts for free because reservations open up Memorial weekend.

