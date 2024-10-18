Watch Now
SNEAK PEEK: How much a night at the new campground in Ottawa Sands Park will cost

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — A newly-renovated park in Ottawa County offered a sneak peek of its campground on Thursday as work continues on its tent pads, tree houses and yurts.

In April, the 345-acre Ottawa Sands Park closed for improvements, including habitat restoration and the paving of a 1.6-mile loop around Ottawa Sands Lake.

Hundreds of dead trees and debris now line the man-made body of water, the former site of a sand mining operation, allowing animals to thrive, rather than survive, according to Jason Shamblin, Ottawa County's parks director.

"We're so lucky to live here," Shamblin said. "You can hike here, you can ride your bike here, you can put in a kayak in Kent County or downtown Grand Rapids and paddle here."

On Thursday, Shamblin and other representatives for the county and state spoke at a grand reopening of the park, which is located on land considered to be "globally significant" for birding. Ottawa Sands also sits on 219 acres of critical dunes and runs alongside the Grand River channel.

Within the park, the Idema Explorers Camp, featuring tent pad, tree house and yurt camping options, will likely open in the spring, Shamblin says.

The year-round campground, made possible through a $3.48 million donation from the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation, is not currently taking reservations, but pricing is already available.

Tree Houses

  • Electric, heating and air conditioning
  • Beds with mattresses and linens, indoor seating
  • Kitchenette, microwave, fridge and coffee maker
  • Access to camp restroom, shared fire pits
  • Outdoor grill with propane
  • Free on-site laundry
  • Free WiFi

(Two-person)

April 1 - Oct. 31

Weekday: $240
Weekend: $270
Holiday: $450

Nov. 1 - March 31

Weekday: $210
Weekend: $240

Holiday: $450

(Four-person)

April 1 - Oct. 31

Weekday: $270

Weekend: $330

Holiday: $510

Nov. 1 - March 31

Weekday: $210

Weekend: $270

Holiday: $390

(Six-person)

April 1 - Oct. 31

Weekday: $330

Weekend: $390

Holiday: $630

Nov. 1 - March 31

Weekday: $270

Weekend: $330

Holiday: $510

Yurts

  • Electric, heating and air conditioning
  • Beds with mattresses and linens, indoor seating
  • Kitchenette, microwave, fridge and coffee maker
  • Access to camp restroom, shared fire pits
  • Outdoor grill with propane
  • Free on-site laundry
  • Free WiFi

(Two-person)

April 1 - Oct. 31

Weekday: $200

Weekend: $225

Holiday: $375

Nov. 1 - March 31

Weekday: $175

Weekend: $200

Holiday: $325

(Four-person)

April 1 - Oct. 31

Weekday: $225

Weekend: $275

Holiday: $425

Nov. 1 - March 31

Weekday: $175

Weekend: $225

Holiday: $325

(Six-person)

April 1 - Oct. 31

Weekday: $275

Weekend: $325

Holiday: $525

Nov. 1 - March 31

Weekday: $225

Weekend: $275

Holiday: $525

Tent Pads

  • Ten tent pads
  • Maximum of six guests per site
  • Each site has its own fire pit, picnic table
  • Access to camp restroom
  • Free on-site laundry
  • Free WiFi

April 1 - Oct. 31

Weekday: $30

Weekend: $40

Holiday: $60

Nov. 1 - March 31

Weekday: $30

Weekend: $30

Holiday: $30

