New ordinance on green burial cemetery plan sparks division in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — In Newaygo County, the concept of a "green burial cemetery" is creating division within the community. This eco-friendly approach is intended to preserve loved ones' remains as part of nature, but local residents are voicing concerns.

Peter Quakenbush is the hopeful future owner of the West Michigan Burial Forest and Preserve in Brooks Township. He believes in the idea of a cemetery that serves as both a nature preserve and a burial site. "I see this as kind of a perfect marriage of the two things. ... Humans are not separate from nature," Quakenbush said.

However, nearby residents are apprehensive about the proposal. Jennifer, a local resident, expressed her concerns about the cemetery's proximity to a city well. “The city well is visible from the site that we've been dealing. It is directly across the street, right next to my house, and the Wellhead Protection Act does not allow that,” she stated.

The township's attorney, Cliff Bloom, emphasized the need for regulations to address environmental impacts and community concerns. “Whenever there's a new type of use to minimize adverse environmental impacts, traffic impacts, adverse groundwater impacts and consequences on adjoining nearby properties, I would respectfully submit that accessibility is important," Bloom indicated.

In response to these concerns, the Brooks Township Planning Commission unanimously passed an ordinance introducing new requirements for cemeteries. The ordinance stipulates a required distance from any water well, a minimum land requirement of 40 acres, being a certain distance from residential property. It also mandates that cemeteries must have at least one entrance and exit on a paved road.

WXMI A new ordinance was passed in response to the plans of a 'green burial cemetery' coming to Brookstownship.

Quakenbush sees the new ordinance as a potential barrier to his plans, asserting, “They can't ban cemeteries, and this is effectively a ban on cemeteries.” He added that his proposal involves managed burials away from water sources, noting, “Soil acts like a great big filter.”

The township attorney reiterated the necessity for stricter regulations on future cemeteries, particularly within the low-density residential zoning district.

New ordinance on green burial cemetery plan sparks division in Newaygo County community

Despite the challenges, Quakenbush remains optimistic about the future of his project. He believes his vision for a green burial site is strong, with hundreds of individuals already expressing interest. “I am confident it can be established somewhere in Michigan,” he concluded.

The debate over the green burial cemetery in Brooks Township continues, as both proponents and opponents stand firm in their positions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube