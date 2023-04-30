New movie release will benefit youth programs in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Proceeds from a new movie will go to support youth programs at libraries in West Michigan.

Celebration Cinema is showing "Are You There God? It's Me Margaret". It's based off the classic Judy Blume book, published in 1970.

The book tells the story of 11-year-old Margaret who moved from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs and finds it hard to adjust to life outside the city and turns to family who's also adjusting.

For every ticket sold at Celebration Cinema this week, $1 will be donated to youth programs at libraries in West and Central Michigan.

Participating locations include Grand Rapids, Portage, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Benton Harbor and Lansing.