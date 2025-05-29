New mental health hospital coming to West Michigan

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new $46 million mental health hospital is set to open in West Michigan to address the growing need for inpatient psychiatric care in the region.

Trinity Health Michigan and Universal Health Services have partnered to build Southridge Behavioral Hospital, a 96-bed facility designed to create a comfortable environment for patients seeking mental health treatment.

"We're very proud of our ability to have created a comfortable environment for our patients," said Southridge CEO Scott Miles.

The $46 million hospital will accept public walk-ins at any time and take referrals from local emergency departments and area clinics, addressing a critical gap in care availability.

"We've been talking for years about the access issues. We have patients waiting in EDs for sometimes a day, sometimes two, maybe even three, and that's not okay. We need to have access for mental health patients and have a place for them to go," Miles said.

According to Trinity Health, nearly one in five adults nationwide lives with a mental illness. In West Michigan, the Behavioral Health Crisis Center assisted approximately 3,600 patients during its first year of operation.

Kathryn Malone, Behavioral Health Crisis Center Director for Network 180, welcomed the addition of Southridge, noting that the crisis center can only accommodate patients for up to 72 hours.

"Anytime we can have more beds available for folks who have mental health concerns, that's a good thing, because the more treatment and services that are available, the more people are going to get the help that they need," Malone said.

The facility will offer a range of therapeutic services, including group therapy and recreational activities.

"Our goal is to help treat people at their most acute phase and then help them get connected within the community as quickly as possible at a lesser level of care," Miles said.

Southridge Behavioral Hospital is scheduled to open in June and is currently hiring for various positions. To apply, click here.

