New housing development targets Muskegon's 'missing middle'

Green Rabbit Home Builders is launching a new housing development in Muskegon targeting what company owners call the "missing middle" housing market, with homes priced between $230,000 and $280,000.

"If you've ever shopped for a house in those 200 ranges, you know, 200 to 300 ranges, you just can't find it," said Green Rabbit Chief Development Officer, Jenifer Jackson. "It's just not there."

The company's first two houses are now on the market at the corner of Jackson and Langley, with plans to build 28 more homes in the Muskegon area by the end of 2026.

"We're focusing on getting the missing middle buyer into that home that's brand new, that they can live in, that they can thrive in," said Bryant Mitchell, Chief Development Officer for Green Rabbit. "And then the big focus is equity."

The name Green Rabbit emphasizes the company's goal of growth within the city's housing market. "Everybody knows how rabbits procreate, and they're abundant everywhere," Mitchell said. "We want people to have an abundant life."

“The people that own the houses at these addresses will get 50% off of their taxes for the next 15 years,” Jackson adds. "What we're trying to do is fill the city infill lots to bridge the gap for the housing crisis that we're having in Muskegon and all of West Michigan."

The houses will feature two to three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full basement.

"There are a lot of families that need places to live, specifically families that are considered that missing middle folks that are pre approved. They have great jobs. They have great credit," Mitchell said. "Unfortunately, they just can't find a house."

Construction on the first two houses in Jackson Hill is expected to be completed by mid-June, though both houses are already on the market.

