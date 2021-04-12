New convention center to boost Muskegon economy

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Today marks the grand opening of the Vandyk Mortgage Convention Center in Muskegon.

It's located right downtown, on the corner of 4th Street & W. Western Avenue in the heart of downtown.

The 55,000 square foot facility is located right between the newly renovated, Delta Hotels by Marriott and the Mercy Health Arena.

This is all part of a $35 million dollar investment to the city's downtown.

This project is a direct result of a partnership with the city and the county and parkland properties of Michigan which donated the land after remaining vacant for years.

The Vandyk Mortgage Convention Center has been a project 20 months into the making.

The building offers meeting rooms, and spaces for different conventions and events.

Officials expect the new center to bring new visitors to the area and continue to help build on Muskegon's existing momentum, making it a year-round destination for groups, businesses, and travelers.

They are already preparing for their first convention – the home garden and boat show happening this weekend.

If we go in-depth, Muskegon County tourists brought in $334 million dollars in 2019, up 2% from the previous year.

That means 10% of West Michigan's visitor revenue comes from people visiting Muskegon.

Area tourism has also helped create more than 4,700 jobs within the county.