New coffee shop serving those who've served in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Downtown Grand Rapids with a mission of serving those who served. It's a space for coffee and conversation, but also a way for Veterans to share their stories in a unique way.

“Those stories are stories of pain, tragedy, and what we want to do is we want to figure out how we can not only tell their stories so that Americans can acknowledge their sacrifices, but also help them heal through creativity,” said Michael Hyacinthe, CEO and Co-Founder of Has Heart.

What better way to tell those stories than over a cup of coffee?

“Coffee was always an important part of the process, starting when I met Michael,” said Tyler Way, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Has Heart.

The two created the non-profit back in 2011, after they met up for a cup of coffee.

“And we realized the disconnect between his world as a Veteran, and then my world as a creative, and so we built Has Heart to bridge that divide,” said Way.

Now, the two are building something even bigger. Transforming a historic building in Downtown Grand Rapids into a coffee shop where veterans and civilians can connect over a cup of Joe.

Renderings of Has Heart Coffee Shop: hasheart-rendering02-fromentry.jpg TAYLOR D. WAY hasheart-rendering01-counterseating (1).jpg TAYLOR D. WAY hasheart-rendering04-frombar (1).jpg TAYLOR D. WAY hasheart-rendering05-outdoorpatio.jpg TAYLOR D. WAY hasheart-rendering06-outdoorpark.jpg TAYLOR D. WAY

“The goal would be for not just the Veterans to come here, but for the community to come here and hear the stories of Veterans, recognize the fact that they've sacrificed and figure out a way to give back,” said Hyacinthe.

He adds, giving back can be in the form of a cup of coffee, purchasing a design that they’ve created, or volunteering at a local Veteran’s organization.

The stories of local Veterans will be shared on the walls and furniture of the coffee shop. it’s also a place where they can come to work.

“We intend to employ veterans, we intend to employ their spouses, and I'm happy to say that some of the products that will be sold here will be products created by Veterans as well,” explained Hyacinthe.

Right now, things are still under construction, but they’re planning to do a soft launch on Memorial Day. Honoring our Veterans with a safe space.

The concept has been in the works for five years. the vision for the space is remarkable. But they’re still in need of some donations to bring it fully to life.

“We have some retail displays that we'd love to have some craftspeople help us build out, we also have a collection of military canvases that we're looking to source that we will re-purpose, and cushions for the seating,” said Way.

Has Heart Coffee Shop will be fully operational by early Summer,

in partnership with Madcap Coffee and Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation. It will be located on the park grounds of the Grand Rapids Veterans Memorial Park. If you would like to donate, check out their website here.

