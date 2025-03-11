New airline connects Grand Rapids to Florida and North Carolina

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R Ford International Airport (GRR) announced new options for travel as they add another airline to their ranks.

Avelo Airlines will now fly from GRR to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Lakeland international Airport in Lakeland, Florida.

"We are proud to announce service at GRR and introduce a new era of convenient, affordable and industry-leading reliable travel to the Grand Rapids area," said Avelo CEO Andrew Levy.

"With the addition of nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham and Lakeland, we're not only expanding our flight options but also opening up new, unserved markets for our passengers," said Airport Authority Board Chair Dan Koorndyk. "This new partnership reflects our commitment to providing greater connectivity and convenience for the West Michigan region, and we look forward to the opportunities it brings for both leisure and business travelers."

This isn't the first time Avelo has landed in West Michigan. The airline used to serve the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport starting in 2022 with direct flights to Florida. It's not clear when Avelo dropped Kalamazoo as a destination.

Avelo started in 2021 and boasts it's high marks in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry, according to Anuvu.

Lakeland FL is where the Detroit Tigers hold Spring Training, while NC's research Triangle gets its name from the high-caliber education institutions that call the region home.

Flights start at $59 for 1-way, and flights are set to start twice a week— on Fridays and Mondays.

Tickets for both flights out of Ford Airport can now be booked on Avelo's website.

