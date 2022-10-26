Direct flights to Orlando from Kalamazoo begins service today

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A new service heading to Orlando is taking its first flight from the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.

The airline made the announcement in July.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on Wednesday afternoon.

It marks the third direct flight for the airport, in addition to Detroit and Chicago, and the first to the southern part of the country.

Avelo Airlines started up last April and is the first new airline in 15 years.

The company said the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport is their 29th destination.

"We heard loud and clear from the market research that we did that Kalamazoo wants to get to Florida, more directly versus connecting through some of these bigger hubs that other airlines fly to, and at a very affordable price," said Avelo Airlines' Head of Communications Jim Olson.

This new destination will mark the third direct flight for the airport & the first to the southern part of the country. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/ydLAyg3wG3 — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) October 26, 2022

Fares start at $49, and the flights will be offered two times a week, on Mondays and on Fridays.

The airport's director said they believe this new destination will attract 17,000 to 18,000 new passengers each year.

"This will reinvigorate us. Certainly we have great air service now, but this is certainly going to be an improvement and an improvement in air service in the way that the community wants it. The community desires nonstop flights to Florida, and certainly nonstop flights to Orlando is certainly a good way to kick it off," said Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport Director Craig Williams.

Direct Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off at 4:40 p.m. and land in Orlando at 7:10 p.m.

Lansing will also begin service direct to Orlando with Avelo Airlines on Wednesday as well.