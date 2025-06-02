Multiple homeowners report loud explosion in Allendale area, the cause is legal in Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple homeowners called the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Sunday evening to report a loud explosion.

Deputies responded to the area of 40th Avenue & Leonard Street around 8:50 p.m.

Officials say a shooting range on private property in the area was equipped with Tannerite, which is a brand of binary explosive targets that are used for firearms practice.

An unknown individual shot it, leading to the loud explosion.

No one was hurt.

Tannerite is legal in many states, including Michigan. There is no federal law that specifically bans it, but some jurisdictions do require permits for possession or use.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office tell FOX 17 calls about Tannerite explosions are more common during the summer months.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube