Native American Heritage Fund will help Okemos pay for mascot change

OKEMOS, Mich. — The Okemos School District is getting some financial help with changing its mascot.

The school board voted unanimously to get rid of the Chieftains name earlier this year. The cost was projected to be around $427,000.

With the help of the Native American Heritage Fund, the district won't have to cover all of that cost themselves.

The heritage fund was established in 2016 to assist schools, colleges and local governments with changing mascots, statues or curriculum that may be culturally objectifying to Native Americans.

At Monday night's Board of Education meeting, Superintendent John Hood announced that the district would receive a $213,000 grant from the fund.

This grant will help the school replace scoreboards, gym floors, uniforms and other equipment with the Chief or Chieftain name.