National Tampon Day raising awareness of period poverty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a taboo topic that people often shy away from discussing. But on this National Tampon Day, one local organization tells us, the only way to address the issue of period poverty is to talk about it and figure out what can be done.

“Right now, one in four girls who menstruate who are in school miss school, because they don't have the products they need,” said Lysne Tait, Executive Director of Helping Women Period.

She says one of the main reasons they may not have access to period products is because of how much they cost. Around 400,000 menstruators live below the federal poverty line, forcing them to choose between food and tampons. Women who can’t afford these products turn to risky alternatives that can lead to infections and illnesses.

“That's the really scary part because they will turn to t-shirts and socks, or they'll use the products that they do have for longer than medically suggested,” said Tait.

She’s hoping National Tampon Day will help people recognize how real period poverty is. Her nonprofit is helping to provide those products for free to homeless shelters and schools in around 30 counties in Michigan.

Helping Women Period also played a role in repealing the tampon tax, which is expected to save Michigan families nearly $5,000.

“We realized that it's an unfair tax because people can't not buy those products without causing public health issues and so we really worked with a bunch of legislators to do that,” said Tait.

They’re still working with legislators today to provide free period products in schools.

Tait says, the best thing people can do on National Tampon Day and everyday, is to ignore the stigmas and keep the conversation alive to hopefully one day end period poverty.

“There's a saying like a rising tide lifts all boats, if we can help those people at the very bottom, who need those products, everyone's going to benefit,” said Tait.

Helping women period expanded to the Grand Rapids area in December. If you'd like to donate money, products or volunteer you can check out their website here.

