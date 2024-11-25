National Non profit, GRPD officer push for K9 protection bills, inspired by injured police dog Dozer.

The work of K-9 companions cannot be understated here in West Michigan. Whether it was Sledge, the K9 in Kalamazoo, who was stabbed in the line of duty or K9 Dozer who was injured after being hit by a speeding car.

But there was a big difference in the, after math, he people who injured Dozer, weren't charged for their crimes.

Michigan law states if a person injures or kills a K9 animal while attempting or committing a crime they will not be punished for it.

But the national Non-Profit Project K9 Hero and Officer Teddy Vanvliet of the Grand Rapids Police Department are pushing for change through the form of two bills.

State Representative Jennifer Conlin of the 48th district, introduced House bills 6042 and 6043, on November 7th, with hope it gets passed before the end of the year.

Officer Vanvliet might be a little biased, but he knows just how important it is to have a parter like Dozer.

“We worked well together for about three years," Officer Vanvliet said. "So in that time we got into, a lot of things together, a lot of good narcotics searches out of him, a lot of good tracks and physical apparent out of him too. He was a all-around good street dog.”

But all that changed back in August of 2023, when Dozer was struck by a reckless car during a police pursuit.

"The worst part about it was I was pinned in the car," Vanvliet said. "I couldn't get out, and I knew the dog was out because i couldn't see him behind me.”

The incident would leave Dozer paralyzed in his back right leg and with current state laws in place, those responsible were not punished for it.

That’s why Vanvliet and Project K9 Hero, a non-profit that helped cover over $40,000 dollars in medical costs after Dozers retirement, are working to make a change through 'Dozers Law'

GRPD Dozer receiving treatment after his accident back in August of 2023.

“Whether you intentionally or unintentionally injure a police animal, if you're doing that within a commission of a crime, that you're going to be charged a felony.” said Jason Johnson, Founder of Project K9.

The non-profit works to educate the public on the costs and responsibilities of adopting retired police k9s and military working dogs.

The group also helps to cover offset medical care, prescription food, rehabilitation, re homing, and end-of-duty services for Retired K9 heroes.

Johnson is hopeful the passing of 'Dozers Law' would help K9's for years to come.

Jason “We want to make sure that they deserve the retirement that they've earned," Johnson said. "And how they're treated for generations to follow."

Officer Vanvliet wants to make sure the protections are in place for departments across the state.

"We want to make sure there's something in place to where it can protect these dogs," Vanvliet said. " At least protect them legally, so that people can be held responsible for taking these dogs away from the community they serve.”

The bills for 'Dozers Law' have until December 31st to get passed before it would have to be reintroduced next year.

If you want to learn more information about Dozers law and how to support the bills, head to ProjectK9Hero.org.

