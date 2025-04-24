Narcan leave behind program aims to save lives in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County emergency services will soon provide Narcan kits to those at risk of opioid overdose as part of a new harm reduction initiative .

Starting May 1, all three Kent County ambulance companies will carry Narcan kits to leave behind after treating someone dealing with addiction.

"We do carry Narcan in our ambulances. Currently, that Narcan is for emergency situations. This is more of a harm reduction approach to the issues that we're dealing with in Kent County," said Kyle Smith of Kent County Emergency Medical Services.

Daren Bower

Each kit includes two doses of nasal Narcan, instructions, and a QR code for substance abuse resources.

Kent County EMS reported that first responders administered Narcan 784 times last year. Officials hope this new program will lower that number and save lives.

Daren Bower

Alex Truman, American Medical Response operations manager for West Michigan, emphasized the importance of quick intervention during overdoses.

"The more somebody goes with that oxygen to their brain, the lower the chance of a positive outcome," Truman said.

The program represents a shift in approach for emergency medical services.

Daren Bower

"EMS hasn't had a chance to really integrate this kind of harm reduction strategies into their practices, and so what this will do is allow them to leave that behind and educate the patient or a family member, in case they were witness to an overdose," Smith said.

Smith believes the initiative will have significant benefits. "I think it'll make a huge impact for just not only Narcan access, for our community members, just actual harm reduction within EMS. I think that's something that we haven't typically done in the past."

Those seeking help with opioid addiction can find resources by clicking on these links: redproject.org or wmrmcc.org/mca/kent/sud-resources

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

