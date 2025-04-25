Mysterious New Arrival Lands at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Something unexpected landed at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Friday - a new official mascot named Jerry the Jet.

The airport authority held a grand debut for Jerry, introducing the new mascot to a crowd of onlookers. Tory Richardson, CEO of the Ford International Airport Authority, described Jerry as "a new team member, a new friend, a new symbol of our continued commitment to serving every guest with excellence, warmth, and a sense of adventure."

Richardson explained that Jerry the Jet will now be a part of the airport's outreach, roaming the terminals, greeting passengers, and appearing at community events. "When people are here, they have a wonderful positive memory of whatever interaction they have," he said.

The mascot is also expected to help educate audiences about flight, careers in aviation, and the role airports play in connecting people and places. "We will see Jerry in lots of different places, in lots of different ways," Richardson added.

Richardson noted that the mascot will make appearances in various forms, from print and billboards to an animated and energetic presence in the airport and out in the community.

Whether travelers are heading out on a trip or picking someone up, they may now be greeted by the airport's new mascot, Jerry the Jet, as the facility aims to provide a warm and memorable experience for all its guests.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Revealed a Big Surprise

