Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

My Michigan Beach: Tips for planning your last minute holiday getaway

michigan-ski-resorts.jpeg
My Michigan Beach
Although winter is right around the corner, the change of the season should not prevent you from planning a getaway.
michigan-ski-resorts.jpeg
Posted at 7:12 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 07:12:21-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although winter is right around the corner, the change of the season should not prevent you from planning a getaway.

Here in Michigan, there's no shortage of potential plans to be made during any season.

If you're looking for a little help planning your last-minute vacation, My Michigan Beach's "Interactive Travel Map" can help whether you're looking for some of the state's top destinations or something off the beaten path.

“Taking a break from the busy winter holidays is a perfect way to ease into 2024,” said Jill Halpin, Founder and Chief Beach Officer of MyMichiganBeach.com. “We’re lucky to have a so many amazing travel destinations to choose from in Michigan," she said.

Some recommendations for the winter season includes:

  • Treetops Resort in Gaylord for skiing and sleigh rides
  • Tahquamenon Falls for natural winter beauty and dog sledding
  • Downtown Detroit for skating at Campus Martius and holiday fun at Cadillac Square
  • New Buffalo for hiking at some of Lake Michigan's beaches, wineries and shopping at locally-owned businesses in Harbor Country

If you're interested in any of these recommendations or others, you can find the interactive map here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book