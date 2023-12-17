My Michigan Beach: Tips for planning your last minute holiday getaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although winter is right around the corner, the change of the season should not prevent you from planning a getaway.
Here in Michigan, there's no shortage of potential plans to be made during any season.
If you're looking for a little help planning your last-minute vacation, My Michigan Beach's "Interactive Travel Map" can help whether you're looking for some of the state's top destinations or something off the beaten path.
“Taking a break from the busy winter holidays is a perfect way to ease into 2024,” said Jill Halpin, Founder and Chief Beach Officer of MyMichiganBeach.com. “We’re lucky to have a so many amazing travel destinations to choose from in Michigan," she said.
Some recommendations for the winter season includes:
- Treetops Resort in Gaylord for skiing and sleigh rides
- Tahquamenon Falls for natural winter beauty and dog sledding
- Downtown Detroit for skating at Campus Martius and holiday fun at Cadillac Square
- New Buffalo for hiking at some of Lake Michigan's beaches, wineries and shopping at locally-owned businesses in Harbor Country
If you're interested in any of these recommendations or others, you can find the interactive map here.