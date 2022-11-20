My Michigan Beach Black Friday Sweepstakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black Friday is less than a week away which means you're likely shopping for that perfect holiday gift. Are you looking for that perfect gift that screams Michigan? My Michigan Beach is offering one lucky winner just that.

As part of the My Michigan Beach Favorite Things Black Friday Sweepstakes, you have the chance to win one of four prizes. They include a Kayak Tour on Grand Traverse Bay, a night at the Homestead Resort in Fiddler's Pond with two lift tickets, a $100 gift card to The Happy Woman Store of Suttons Bay and a $100 gift card to the My Michigan Beach Store.

All you have to do is go to their website and click on the link to the sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes is happening until November 27.