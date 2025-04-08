Muskegon's Western Market welcoming 8 new businesses May 24

MUSKEGON, Mich. — FOX 17 took a trip to Muskegon's Western Market in their downtown area on Tuesday, April 8. Small business chalets line the block, serving as small business incubators.
More businesses are coming on May 24. In total, there are 15 businesses. Seven are returning this year, and eight are new.
Returning businesses include:
3rd Coast Art
All Essentially Free
Don Cox Pots
Gramer Permament Jewelry
Jeremy Church Photography
Metamade
Portcitees, LLC
New businesses for 2025 include:
Splendid Sprouts LLC
Body Party
Hanky-Rue
Rogue River Trading Co LLC
Store In A Box
Right Round Records
[FILL]ANTHROPIE
Karast Conscious.
The 15 businesses call one block of Western home.
“It’s just a cool low-cost way, for someone who wants to try to have a storefront,” Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth said.
A number of businesses previously run as chalets have gone on to become permanent storefronts in the community.
“This is something we’ve started here in Muskegon, and if you’ve never been down to Western Avenue in the summer to check out these chalets, I highly recommend you do,” Seyferth said.
Behind the chalets is a sort of "downtown beach" with volleyball courts and other activities. A business consultant was brought on this year to work with those renting the chalets to help grow their businesses.
