Muskegon's Western Market welcoming 8 new businesses May 24

MUSKEGON, Mich. — FOX 17 took a trip to Muskegon's Western Market in their downtown area on Tuesday, April 8. Small business chalets line the block, serving as small business incubators.

More businesses are coming on May 24. In total, there are 15 businesses. Seven are returning this year, and eight are new.

Returning businesses include:

3rd Coast Art

All Essentially Free

Don Cox Pots

Gramer Permament Jewelry

Jeremy Church Photography

Metamade

Portcitees, LLC

New businesses for 2025 include:

Splendid Sprouts LLC

Body Party

Hanky-Rue

Rogue River Trading Co LLC

Store In A Box

Right Round Records

[FILL]ANTHROPIE

Karast Conscious.

The 15 businesses call one block of Western home.

“It’s just a cool low-cost way, for someone who wants to try to have a storefront,” Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth said.

A number of businesses previously run as chalets have gone on to become permanent storefronts in the community.

“This is something we’ve started here in Muskegon, and if you’ve never been down to Western Avenue in the summer to check out these chalets, I highly recommend you do,” Seyferth said.

Behind the chalets is a sort of "downtown beach" with volleyball courts and other activities. A business consultant was brought on this year to work with those renting the chalets to help grow their businesses.

