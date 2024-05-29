Muskegon's wants to demolish the 'Skeleton Building"

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Just blocks from Muskegon’s Farmers Market, is a building exposing its bones to the world. After 6 years the so-called skeleton building’s days are numbered.

“It’s a disgusting building.”

“It’s an eyesore” Said residents who live across the street, They are ready for something to happen, saying, “It messes up the whole neighborhood.”

And something is going to happen.

“We've budgeted funds to remove that structure.” Said Jake Eckholm, Muskegon Director of Development Services.

The structure, 880 first street, is owned by Muskegon and got its nickname, the skeleton building, in 2018 when the city removed the façade for safety.

Eckholm saying, “There was falling pieces of glass and stone and stuff.” He says soon after a plan was summited to redevelop the building. Saying, “Working throughout COVID. And then at post COVID, working on a building concept that would work to both redevelop that structure and then construct a small addition.”

Ultimately that project failed leaving the building in limbo. “It’s a premium piece of property that has visible access to Western Avenue, the Farmers Market is an easy commute to major employers, it's a very desirable piece of property.” Said Eckholm.

He says removing the building is important to continue the growth and success of downtown Muskegon. Saying, “A lot of different things could fit in very nicely in that neighborhood. And I think we'd be open to proposals for any use type there that fits with the zoning.”

After the building is demolished ,the site will be green space until the city can find a new use for the property. Eckholm said, “We're excited to see it come down, I think it'll improve the view shed immediately whether there's a building there or not. And I feel quite confident that the market environment will allow for a project once that obstruction is out of the way.”

When the city’s new budget starts in July Muskegon will ask for bids to remove the structure with the goal of having the skeleton gone by winter.

