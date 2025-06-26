MUSKEGON, Mich. — The iconic 'skeleton building' in downtown Muskegon has been demolished after a two-day takedown process that required multiple attempts and additional equipment to bring the structure down.

WATCH: Muskegon's iconic 'skeleton building' demolished after multiple attempts

Muskegon's iconic 'skeleton building' demolished after multiple attempts

FOX 17 was at the construction site Tuesday, when construction crews discovered the cables they were using to pull down the structure weren't strong enough.

WATCH: Demolition of Muskegon's 'skeleton building' delayed until Wednesday

Demolition of Muskegon's 'skeleton building' delayed until Wednesday

On Wednesday, crews with AAI returned to the site with cables twice the size, but faced issues with machinery traction.

What began with three machines attempting to pull down the building evolved into a five-machine operation when two additional wheeled loaders were brought in after the original excavators couldn't get proper traction.

After several attempts on Tuesday and Wednesday, what residents referred to as a long-standing eyesore was pulled to the ground in "controlled chaos," according to Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth.

FOX17

"It's exciting that it's finally down," Seyferth said. "We've been planning for this for a while, and in the past two days, you know, there's been some stops. So it's great that it's finally down and we can continue the process of clearing the site and making this ready for future development."

The building, originally constructed in 1929, presented challenges in the takedown due to its age and structure. Crew members emphasized that multiple attempts are normal for this type of demolition, with safety being their primary concern.

FOX17

Michael Suty, president of AAI, provided a statement on the two-day demolition: "I am extremely proud of our team's work on this project. While the process may have seemed lengthy at times, the nature of this work requires a methodical and precise approach to ensure it is executed safely and effectively. Completing a project of this scale without any injuries or property damage is a significant achievement, and a testament to our team's dedication and professionalism. It's incredibly rewarding to see one of Muskegon's most prominent eyesores finally brought to the ground. This is a major step forward for the community, and we're honored to have played a role in it."

The cleanup process will continue into the month of July, according to Seyferth.

The property will be maintained as a green space for residents until a developer claims it, marking another step in the ongoing development of downtown Muskegon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube