Muskegon Rescue Mission hosting 'Mini Golf for a Big Cause', helping families in need

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An organization in Muskegon has made it their mission to assist those experiencing homelessness in the area with things like food, shelter and resources. This weekend they are hosting a first of its kind event to continue that mission, providing some family fun that’s helping families in need.

The Muskegon Rescue Mission has been serving families in the community since 1907, with emergency meals and shelter. But, they say that need has increased.

“The need for shelter is up about 30% from last year, and the need for meals is up over 40% as far as the meals that we're providing,” said Jonathan Scouten.

He adds, the assistance families were receiving before the Covid-19 pandemic has run out, and inflation is hitting low-income families especially hard.

According to the organization, 60% of people staying at their shelter have jobs, but can’t afford all of the costs associated with living.

On Saturday, the organization is hosting what they’re calling ‘Mini Golf for a Big Cause’ at Putters Creek, to help those families who’ve fallen on hard times and are having a tough time getting back on their feet.

Rita Endres owns Putters Creek with her husband. She says they wanted to create a place where families can come and build memories, so it was a no-brainer to provide space for the Rescue Mission to help those who are struggling so that they can build memories too.

“We really have gotten to learn what they do for a mission and what they're all about, and it's something that's near and dear to our hearts so we wanted to do more this year for the community,” said Endres.

This is the first ever event of its kind hosted by the Rescue Mission. 50% of the proceeds from Saturday will go towards resources to help low-income families and those experiencing homelessness in the area.

“Everyone's welcome to come and attend, we just want to reach as many people as possible and create awareness about something so important as homelessness here in Muskegon,” said Scouten.

Mini Golf for a Big Cause is happening Saturday at Putters Creek in Muskegon from 10am-6pm. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for kids 6-9 and free for children under the age of 3.

You don’t have to sign up, just show up and have fun!

