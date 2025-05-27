Muskegon remembers local war effort, marks 80 years since WWII's end

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon is honoring the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum.

According to Executive Director of the USS Silversides Submarine Museum, Bethann Egan, it's important for Muskegon to highlight their hometown heroes and their lasting impact on the community. “This is definitely a piece of history that is worth talking about and worth knowing and passing on to the next generation,” Egan said.

Michael Baauw, Director at the Muskegon County Department of Veteran Affairs, says durng World War II, several Muskegon companies came forth to support the war effort.

"Brunswick quit doing bowling alleys and started doing weapon systems," Baauw said. "L-3, they did tank systems, propulsion systems, CWC went ahead and quit doing their products for cars, and they did it for submarines.”

According to Egan, there are over 40,000 fallen heroes in Michigan alone.

15 Muskegon County museums are also joining together in their "Muskegon's Amazing Museums" partnership to continue their pursuit in honoring the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“It's not only important to talk about the lives that were lost, but it's also important to talk about how we came together as a community, how we worked together as a community, and how we made all of these amazing things happen,” Egan said.

“We could not be doing what we do today without them sacrificing their lives,” Baauw adds.

For more information on how Muskegon County museums are honoring the 80th anniversay, click here.

