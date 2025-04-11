Muskegon Police Department helps find missing dog with drone

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department says a dog has been reunited with it's family after a crash that caused serious injuries.

The crash happened on April 9th near US-31 and M-120 caused some of the people in the vehicle to be ejected, and the family dog Josie fled into the woods when it happened.

Family members and volunteers searched the woods near the highway, and got help from MUPD with a UAS1 drone.

Muskegon Police Department

The drone, equipped with a thermal camera, was able to find Josie deep in the woods, and Officers were able to safely reunite her with her family.

The department is asking for community members to keep all those impacted by the crash in your thoughts as they continue to recover.

