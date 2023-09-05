Muskegon organization partying with a purpose to help those battling addiction

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon organization is partying with a purpose to help those struggling with addiction. Life Align Inc. is using lived experiences to help others with recovery by any means necessary.

“I was on IV heroin and IV methamphetamine, that went on for about four years,” said Bryan Semelbauer.

He started using drugs when he was 26-years-old, and says it ruined his life. He was homeless and says he didn’t have anything more to lose. Semelbauer tried quitting on his own, but wasn’t able to successfully recover until he was 35-years-old, and found help through community.

“Through the miracles of medication, the doctors, the counselors, and recovery coaches, it’s just been one amazing thing after another,” said Semelbaauer.

Stephen Thiel is one of those recovery coaches. He is also the executive director at Life Align Inc.

“We wanted to have a place where people could come, hang out, not feel judged, and whether they were in recovery or not in recovery, whether they were still contemplating or they were in the action stage of change, we wanted them to have a place to hang out and feel safe,” said Thiel.

He adds, the organization is West Michigan's first recovery community organization led and operated by people in recovery or with lived experience.

“I've been in recovery for about six years from IV heroin, using opiates, methamphetamine, cocaine. I’ve been to prison before, and just really, those that are closest to the problem are closest to the solution,” said Thiel.

They help men and women coming out of substance or alcohol use disorder, actively using, previously incarcerated or unhoused with a place to gather, unwind, and be held accountable.

“We help them look for employment, look for housing. We're a cheerleader, we're a motivator, you know, we really try to build them up and encourage them to have the confidence to go out here and face the adversities of the world.” said Thiel.

Since June 2022, they’ve served around 3,000 people in Muskegon County, but are hoping to help even more. This weekend, they’re hosting a Party with a Purpose Gala at Frauenthal Center to help them do just that. The black tie event will include real people sharing real stories about how the organization helped change their lives, along with food, music, and a silent auction.

It's a celebration of a hope and a future on the other side of recovery.

“We've lived the same lifestyle at one point in our lives, and we're also living a different lifestyle now, and they can see that that genuine change is possible,” said Thiel.

LIFE ALIGN INC.

The Party with a Purpose Gala is happening on Saturday, September 9th at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets here or donate here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is help available. You can call the Michigan Addiction Hotline at 866-210-1303.

