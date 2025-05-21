Watch Now
Muskegon Lumberjacks win first Clark Cup championship in overtime thriller

The Muskegon Lumberjacks have won their first Clark Cup championship in franchise history after a nail-biting overtime victory Tuesday night.

Jack Christ scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 5, to secure the championship with a 4-3 victory.

The championship series went the full distance in the best-of-five format, with both teams tied at two games apiece heading into the decisive final game.

Games 3 and 4 also required overtime to determine a winner.

This is the Lumberjacks' second appearance in the Clark Cup. Their first was back in 2015.

The Lumberjacks' victory marks a historic moment for the franchise as they claim the 2025 Clark Cup championship.

