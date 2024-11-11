Muskegon County resident disappointed in CSNIP move

CSNIP, a nonprofit that provides low-cost spay and neuter services in West Michigan, is consolidating its three clinic locations to one in Walker.

The new address is 1300 Walker Village Drive.

The Fruitport location's closure is particularly disappointing to Muskegon County resident Tracey McGhan.

“It’s such a needed service in an area that really needs the service, that needs the help,” Tracey McGhan said.

CSNIP explained the reason behind the move to FOX 17, saying that the Walker clinic's proximity to the freeway was a big draw for them to move to the location.

“When we made the decision that we needed to expand and look for a larger clinic space, we were very conscious about trying to find a location that would be more geographically central for our 10-county region that CSNIP serves,” Executive Director for CSNIP Sharon Caldwell-Newton said.

The new Walker location is about 30 minutes away from the former Fruitport location.

“It’s just sad that now that people who may have trouble with transportation or really needs their services... it’s going to be a little bit more of a hassle for those people to get further away,” McGhan said.

CSNIP hopes this isn't the case and that people will not mind the drive considering they will be able to offer more comprehensive low-cost care.

“The new location will offer many more services that any of our locations have been able to provide. We are very hopeful that the community will find that extra drive that might be available will be compensated by the fact that they can get not only spay-neuter but wellness and dental care, as well as other surgical procedures for their pets in the new location with the affordable prices that we’re able to offer,” Caldwell-Newton said.

Multiple comments on social media echoed McGhan's concerns.

