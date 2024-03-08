Watch Now
Muskegon County church deacon arrested on child porn charges

Daniel DeVries, 49, serves as a deacon at Unity Reformed Church in Norton Shores, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A church deacon in Muskegon County has been arrested for possession of child porn.

Court records show Daniel DeVries, 49, faces three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

DeVries was arraigned Friday and given a $25,000 bond.

Muskegon County Prosecutor, DJ Hilson, confirmed DeVries is a deacon at Unity Reformed Church in Norton Shores.

DeVries is scheduled to appear in court on March 21 for a probable cause hearing.

