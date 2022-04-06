Muskegon Community College launching esports program

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College is joining the esports scene.

MCC will begin competing in the fall 2022 semester.

In order to be ready, MCC is beginning the recruiting process now.

“We are looking to provide opportunities for students to learn valuable life skills, such as teamwork, communication, discipline, strategic thinking, leadership and confidence, as with participation in any other of our sports. We do have scholarships available,” said Marty McDermott, the dean of college services and athletic director at MCC.

Any full-time students are eligible to try out, and no prior experience is required.

The school's athletic director says they will compete against other two-year and four-year colleges across the country.

Competition will take place on three different games: Overwatch, Rocket League and Valorant.

David Klinger, who helps provide information technology services at MCC, will be the Jayhawks' head coach.

