Muskegon City Commission holding meeting for removal of Fisherman's Landing Campground

A draft agreement will be presented at the City Commission Work session Monday, September 8.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon and port company Mart Dock are planning the potential transition of Fisherman's Landing Campground into a commercial port. A draft agreement between both parties will be presented at the City Commission Work session on Monday, September 8.

The proposed adjustments to Fisherman's Landing would remove the campground, and turn two-thirds of the property into space for port operations. Public access will be preserved for the current boat ramps, fishing areas and most of the parking space.

In a release published on the Muskegon city website, the draft agreement will be the only item on the agenda, with City Manager Jonathan Seyferth providing an overview of the agreement.

Community members are welcome to attend the meeting in person, and are encouraged to provide comments either directly to the City Commission, or through an online comment on the city's website.

