Muskegon pushes for major waterfront redevelopment, could remove Fisherman's Landing campground

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon, along with other organizations like Mart Dock and The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, have developed a plan to re-imagine a stretch of the Muskegon Lake shoreline, which would include adjustments to Fisherman's Landing.

"This is one of those watershed moments that will allow us to really bring Muskegon forward again in another way," said City Manager Jonathan Seyferth.

The city's proposal involves three properties along Muskegon Lake.

A portion of the Mart Dock property would become green space, and its port operations would be relocated to Fisherman's Landing.

The city and Mart Dock would then look to acquire 52 acres of land from Verplank Dock Co., adjacent to Fisherman’s Landing, ultimately seeking public input to guide its development.

If the proposed adjustments are passed by the city commission, Seyferth says, "This will be the largest expansion of publicly owned property on waterfront in the city of Muskegon since we acquired Pere Marquette over 100 years ago."

In the proposed plan specific to Fisherman's Landing, two-thirds of the property would be used for port operations, and the campground would be removed, but public access would be preserved for the current boat ramps, fishing areas, and most parking spaces.

"It's about how our residents and our visitors can access Muskegon Lake in a way that is open to everyone," Seyferth said.

Seyferth adds that all other on-site benefits, like the kayak launch and fishing spots, would remain.

"I've talked to folks in the community who are very excited about this opportunity," Seyferth said. "They say this is the absolute right thing to do."

However, others in the community, like Darlene DeHudy, disagree.

"There's huge economic benefit that Muskegon is going to lose if they lose the campground," DeHudy said.

Muskegon resident Deon Ervin has been a seasonal camper at Fisherman's Landing for the last four years.

He says Fisherman's Landing is his home away from home, and hearts would be broken if the campground is removed.

"I'm at a loss of words because I love camping," Ervin said. "There's nothing else that I look forward to in April besides coming down here."

Still, Seyferth believes re-imagining Fisherman's Landing will be a key component in the continued redevelopment of Muskegon.

"The campground is unique," Seyferth said. "It is a cool asset, but when we look at the bigger benefit to the community, the changes are going to outweigh what's lost."

Seyferth says he hopes to present the proposal to the city commission this fall.

For more details on the plan to re-imagine a stretch of the Muskegon Lake shoreline, click here.

