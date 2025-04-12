Muskegon Charter Twp firefighters respond to a commercial fire at a 9-story-high-rise

MUSKEGON CHARTER TWP., Mich. — Late Friday night, the Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at a 9-story high-rise.

According to a post on the Township Fire Department's Facebook, a person was trapped. The post went on to say crews were able to rescue the victim.

The Muskegon Professional Firefighters - IAFF Local 370 and the North Muskegon Fire Department assisted in the fire.

This is a developing story.

