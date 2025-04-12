74-Year-Old Dies After Fire at Muskegon Township Senior Apartment Complex

MUSKEGON CHARTER TWP., Mich. — A 74-year-old man has died following a fire at a senior housing facility in Muskegon Township late Friday night.

According to a news release, officers with the Muskegon Township Police Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at the Pine Grove Apartments around 11 p.m.

"There were reports of a fire on the third floor of the 9-story, high-rise senior housing facility," the release stated.

When officers arrived, they were advised that a male resident was on fire in the hallway. Police located the 74-year-old man, who was badly burned.

"Officers carried him down the hallway to the medics to receive medical attention," the release said.

The injured man was transported to Trinity Health ER in Muskegon before being airlifted to Butterworth ER in Grand Rapids. Despite efforts to save him, police say the man passed away.

The Muskegon Professional Firefighters - IAFF Local 370 and the North Muskegon Fire Department assisted in responding to the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube