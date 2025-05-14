Muskegon approves Apple Avenue redesign, plans to assume ownership from MDOT

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon city commissioners voted Tuesday night to redesign one of the city's busiest roads and take ownership of Apple Avenue from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The approved redesign will transform Apple Avenue between downtown Muskegon and US-31, changing it from a four-lane road to three lanes with a center turn lane and adding a 10-foot-wide bike path.

"I think if you approve this and approve the takeback to control this street, it would be a huge benefit," said a supporter at the meeting.

However, not all residents were in favor of the change. "I am not for the Apple Avenue redesign," said one woman at the meeting. "We need to redirect the money to the people who really need it, who are without housing, without jobs."

Muskegon Vice Mayor Rebecca St. Clair supported reshaping the road, noting a re-do is needed after the initial road was laid over 20 years ago.

"Right now, it's a four-lane road that was designed primarily for vehicle traffic. There's very little consideration for pedestrians," St. Clair said. "The possibility of a redesign would look like reducing some of the traffic down to three lanes with a center turn lane, and putting in a 10-foot-wide bike path."

The commission also approved a resolution indicating the city's interest in taking ownership of Apple Avenue from MDOT.

"Currently, MDOT owns Apple. That means that we work with MDOT, but they have the final say on any decisions that are made on it, they set the speed limit, they provide the funding for it," St. Clair said.

With MDOT funding the majority of the redesign, the total cost to the city is $3.8 million. The city will be responsible for funding the 10-foot bike path and the sewer and water work.

The City of Muskegon shared a statement which reads, in part: "Shaped by nearly two years of public engagement — including recent input from public safety officials — the updated design includes a 10-foot shared-use path on the south side of the road, lane reductions west of Burton Street, and expanded public green space in Root Memorial Park near downtown Muskegon."

St. Clair believes this reconstruction will shorten first response times, reduce traffic, and improve pedestrian safety.

"I think that as we move forward with all of these opportunities that come, it will change our community in positive ways that will move towards a more person-friendly experience, rather than being so focused on car traffic," St. Clair said.

According to the city's statement, next steps include MDOT finalizing formal agreements later this year. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

Full project details and a public map illustrating the planned improvements can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube