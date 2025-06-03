Music on the Grand returns in Grand Haven; Farmers Market now open Wednesdays

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Summer on the lakeshore is in full swing, offering up a number of affordable family-friendly activities.

The waterfront in Grand Haven now features free live music every Wednesday evening. Music on the Grand is a free live concert series on the Grand River. The concerts in June and July run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and times in August are 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Spring Lake High School Jazz Band kicks off the series June 4.

For an affordable experience supporting local farmers and business owners, the Grand Haven Farmers Market is now open on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Farmers and small business owners will now be able to sell their produce to customers on Wednesdays as well as Saturdays.

The change begins Wednesday, June 4.

Click here for more information on events happening in Grand Haven.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube