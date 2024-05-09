Multiple people arrested for looting after Portage tornado

PORTAGE, Mich. — Mulitple people have been arrested for looting after Tuesday's severe storms damages many buildings.

The Portage Public Safety Department announced the arrests on Thursday. Two suspects were arrested Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. near West Centre Avenue and Oakland Drive.

Officers say the two admitted to entering the damaged building and taking items from the business.

It's not clear if the people are the same ones captured by a FOX 17 camera on Wednesday leaving the building.

According to Portage Public Safety Chief Nicholas Armold, one of the suspects, an 18-yea-old man from Galesburg, will face a charge of Breaking and Entering of a Building with Intent to Commit Larceny. The other, a teen under the age of 18, will face charges in juvenile court.

Today, two more arrests for looting, both at the same location.

"It's one of the local businesses that had extreme damage to its property," said Armold. "And I think the main issue is that it has been, it has remained unsecured. And so therefore, it looks like a good opportunity for those people who have that in their character to want to go in there and steal stuff. So in general, we've had little to no complaints other than the one store."

Chief Armold did not have details on the two people arrested Thursday, but says the message for anyone who thinks of taking advantage of Portage is the same.

"If you're going to come in to Portage, and you're going to try to enter businesses or go into homes that are having trouble on trying to recover, if we catch you, we are going to submit everything we can to charge you," said Armold.

"We would ask the neighbors to keep an eye out on their neighbors and businesses to keep an eye out on their businesses," Armold continued. "And if something looks suspicious or out of place, we would ask them to call. Call the police right away, dial 911. Let us know what you see."

