Multiple people arrested after being seen carrying guns on GR's southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) resolved a critical incident on the city's southeast side today, as people were seen carrying guns in the area of Alexander Street SE and Fuller Avenue SE.

GRPD engaged in critical incident operations at the 1200 block of Hall Street SE, where they saw the suspects enter a home, after receiving a 911 call about the people carrying guns around 4:30 p.m.

While surveilling the house, officers saw two people leave the residence and went to talk to them.

A loaded firearm was recovered and the people were placed into custody.

Members of the GRPD Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the Hall Street location and began bullhorn announcements for the occupants to exit the house.

A number of people exited the house voluntarily and were contacted without incident.

"The amount of guns and gun violence we are seeing in our city is far past the point of concern," said Police Chief Eric Payne. "It is now more important than ever for us to forge vital partnerships, within the community, to support efforts that address illegal firearm possession, sales and use."

The residence was secured and a search warrant was obtained to further the follow-up.

GRPD detectives are investigating the situation. Anyone with information to contact them directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online here.

