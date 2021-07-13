Multiple injuries reported in crash near Rockford

CANNON TWP., Mich. — Multiple people were injured following a crash that happened near Rockford Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 8500 block of Belding Road near Ramsdell Drive in Cannon Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The amount of people injured, as well as the extent of the injuries, are unknown at this time.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation's twitter page for West Michigan, Belding Road has been closed due to this crash.

EB and WB M-44 (Belding Rd) before Ramsdell Dr

Roadway Closed

Due to a Crash

Kent County



Christine Eubanks

7/13/21

14:46



https://t.co/hIl4xiy0sJ — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) July 13, 2021

This is a developing story. Fox 17 is heading to the scene and will provide more details when they become readily available.

