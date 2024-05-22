Multiple departments respond to business fire in Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — Multiple fire departments responded to a business fire in Sparta Tuesday night.

According to Kent County Dispatch, a report of smoke and flames was called in around 9:48 p.m.

The building is located on Maple Street near E. Averill Street.

We're told there were people inside at the time. They were evacuated.

FOX 17

At last check, dispatch said there were no reported injuries.

Crews remained on-scene to investigate a potential cause.

