Multi-car crash in Montcalm Co. sends 3 to the hospital, damages building

SYDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hurt and a building was damaged Tuesday after a crash involving five cars in Montcalm County.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says the multi-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Sheridan and Sydney roads in Sydney Township.

Deputies say Montcalm Central Dispatch received a call about a reckless driver heading south on South Sheridan Road. Minutes later, deputies say a crash involving multiple vehicles was reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at the stoplight at Sidney Road and hit a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox. Deputies say the Equinox was then forced into a 2019 Ford Escape.

Deputies say after hitting the Equinox, the Silverado then hit a 2007 Chevrolet Impala that was in the drive of the Crossroads Café. The Silverado then hit a parked 2007 Buick. The Buick was pushed into the Crossroads Café, causing damage to the building.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies say the driver of the Equinox and a 32-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the Silverado appeared to have been suffering from a medical condition.

