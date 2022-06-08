MSU Federal Credit Union opening new Kentwood branch in Spring 2023

EAST LANSING, Mich. — MSU Federal Credit Union has announced that it will be opening a full-service branch in Kentwood. The branch is expected to open in Spring 2023.

The branch will be located at 4580 28th Street. It will offer drive-up video tellers, as well as 24-hour ATMs. It will also offer financial products and services, including mortgages and business services. The branch is expected to create 10 new jobs: a branch manager, an assistant manager, and eight financial representatives. This will be the Credit Union’s 24th branch.

“The decision to expand to a second location in Kent County is part of our long-term growth strategy to better serve our existing and potential members,” said MSU Federal Credit Union’s President/CEO April Clobes. “We are looking forward to joining the Kentwood community with this new branch location and helping more members achieve their dreams.”

The Kentwood branch is expected to open in Spring 2023. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on June 24, 2022.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube