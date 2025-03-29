MSU and U of M Sweet 16 Game Night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders were on a wild ride Friday night as both MSU and U of M hit the hardwood for the Sweet 16.

MSU narrowly punched its ticket to the Elite 8 after beating Ole Miss in Atlanta.

FOX 17's Matt Witkos was out at Garage Bar in Grand Rapids were many fans were on the edge of their seats. One fan, however, decided to commemorate the night with a special shirt with both teams logos blended together.

