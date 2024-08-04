MSP: Woman in custody after biting trooper, stealing cruiser

(WXMI) — A woman is in custody after allegedly biting a state trooper and stealing a cruiser.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Grand Rapids post responded to a domestic complaint at an unspecified location Saturday evening. The woman reportedly struggled as she was being arrested and resorted to biting the trooper.

We’re told MSP spoke with other people at the scene when the woman slipped out of her handcuffs and made off with the patrol cruiser.

A chase ensued, ending when the woman crashed the vehicle, troopers explain. She was taken to jail where she faces additional charges.

The trooper who was bit was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

