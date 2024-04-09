MSP warns of text scam, online bank fraud in SW Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — State troopers are warning residents of online bank fraud circulating in Southwest Michigan.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says many bank members were targeted in a scam that was first detected in November 2023.

We’re told suspects send text messages containing fraudulent links to fake websites that appear legitimate. Victims then enter their login credentials and answers to security questions, giving suspects access to their accounts.

Money is then wired out of victims’ accounts by means of member-to-member transfers, MSP explains.

Residents are urged not to click on suspicious links sent via text messages. Instead, reach out to your bank or credit union directly.

MSP advises victims of bank fraud to let their banks or credit unions know of the incident and reach out to their local law enforcement agencies.

