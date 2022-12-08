MSP to raise food, toys at upcoming 'Stuff a Blue Goose' events

HASTINGS/PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) is scheduled to hold a pair of “Stuff a Blue Goose” events to raise toys and non-perishable food this holiday season.

The first, troopers say, will be held at the Walmart in Hastings on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

The second is scheduled to take place at Plainwell’s Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

MSP tells us some of the most requested items include canned food (fruits, veggies, chicken, tuna, etc.), cereal, peanut butter, boxed potatoes and cooking oil.

Donations will be forwarded to Barry County United Way, Christian Neighbors Food Pantries (Plainwell and Wayland) and Community Action of Allegan County, according to MSP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube