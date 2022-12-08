Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSP to raise food, toys at upcoming 'Stuff a Blue Goose' events

MSP 08082021
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 08082021
Posted at 3:29 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:29:11-05

HASTINGS/PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) is scheduled to hold a pair of “Stuff a Blue Goose” events to raise toys and non-perishable food this holiday season.

The first, troopers say, will be held at the Walmart in Hastings on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

The second is scheduled to take place at Plainwell’s Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

MSP tells us some of the most requested items include canned food (fruits, veggies, chicken, tuna, etc.), cereal, peanut butter, boxed potatoes and cooking oil.

Donations will be forwarded to Barry County United Way, Christian Neighbors Food Pantries (Plainwell and Wayland) and Community Action of Allegan County, according to MSP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plan-For-It-960x720-Ton 2022.jpg

FOX 17 Weather Special