MSP: Stolen street signs, 44 packages of fentanyl found in Benton Harbor home

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Arrest warrants are pending for a Benton Harbor couple after dozens of packages containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs were found inside their home.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) carried out a search warrant on John Street Wednesday, locating 44 fentanyl packages, 31 crack cocaine packages, a firearm and evidence of drugs being sold.

Stolen street signs were also found, according to state troopers.

We’re told a 44-year-old Benton Harbor man, who MSP refers to as the chief suspect, wasn’t home at the time but his wife was.

The man allegedly refused to come home and answer SWET’s questions about what was found.

MSP says they are seeking arrest warrants against the man and woman for maintaining a drug house, possession with delivery intent for each substance, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and for stealing street signs.

Troopers add Children’s Protective Services was alerted because a minor was living at the residence.

Those who are seeking treatment for substance use for themselves or someone they know are encouraged to connect with Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health by calling 1-800-781-0353.

