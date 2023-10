ROTHBURY, Mich. — State troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Oceana County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 13-year-old Riley Hunter was last seen Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Rothbury area.

Riley is described as 5’3” tall, 130 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

She is known to visit the Rothbury, Muskegon and Lakewood Club areas, troopers say.

Those with knowledge of Riley’s whereabouts are urged to connect with MSP by calling 231-873-2171.

