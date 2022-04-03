Watch
MSP seeking public help in finding missing Berrien Springs woman

Posted at 3:31 PM, Apr 03, 2022
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in Berrien Springs.

Authorities report Sithembile Dube, 22, was last seen by her mother at their house in Berrien Springs around 1 a.m. on April 2, 2022.

Dube is 5’01”, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Dube is African American and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Those with information regarding Dube’s disappearance can contact MSP at (269) 683-4411.

