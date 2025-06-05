MSP searching for missing 81-year-old Stanton man

STANTON, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking for your help in locating an 81-year-old man.

In a post on X, MSP states that Francis Joseph Smith was last seen leaving his Stanton residence around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday for an appointment, but he did not return home. They say he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and possibly a blue/green button-up flannel.

MSP says Smith is 5'08", weighs 238 pounds, has short gray hair, blue eyes, and that he also suffers from dementia and requires medication that he does not have with him.

The post says he is driving a dark blue 2015 Nissan Rogue with a Michigan License plate reading CGD928.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Montcalm County Dispatch at 989-831-3500.

