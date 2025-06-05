Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSP searching for missing 81-year-old Stanton man

FRANCIS JOSEPH SMITH, MISSING 81-YEAR-OLD
Michigan State Police
FRANCIS JOSEPH SMITH, MISSING 81-YEAR-OLD
Posted
and last updated

STANTON, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking for your help in locating an 81-year-old man.

In a post on X, MSP states that Francis Joseph Smith was last seen leaving his Stanton residence around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday for an appointment, but he did not return home. They say he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and possibly a blue/green button-up flannel.

MSP says Smith is 5'08", weighs 238 pounds, has short gray hair, blue eyes, and that he also suffers from dementia and requires medication that he does not have with him.

The post says he is driving a dark blue 2015 Nissan Rogue with a Michigan License plate reading CGD928.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Montcalm County Dispatch at 989-831-3500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise